UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 04:34 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Four ships Maersk Kinloss, Le Havre, IVS Pine Hurst and Chemroad Aqua carrying containers, Coal and Chemicals were allotted berths at Container Terminal, Bulk Terminal and Engro Terminal respectively on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ):Four ships Maersk Kinloss, Le Havre, IVS Pine Hurst and Chemroad Aqua carrying containers, Coal and Chemicals were allotted berths at Container Terminal, Bulk Terminal and Engro Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile two more ships Epic Sicily and RU Yi-I carrying LPG and General cargo also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the same day.

A total of nine ships were occupied at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Chemicals, Palm Kernel, Diesel oil and Palm oil respectively.

Out of them, two ships GS Avenue and NCC Masafi sailed out to sea on Wednesday morning and another ship Hafnia Australia is expected to sail on same day in the afternoon.

Cargo handling remained upward trend at the Port on Tuesday where a cargo volume of 203,385 tonnes, comprising 152,940 tonnes imports cargo and 50,445 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 4,979 containers (TEUs), (2,324 TEUs imports and 2,655 TEUs exports) was handled.

Four ships MOL Gateway, Zea Singapore, Nord Jewel and Epic Sicily carrying Containers, General Cargo, Palm Oil and LPG are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-2, LCT and SSGC on Wednesday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

LPG Australia Exports Oil Le Havre Nord Singapore Same Anchorage Engro Sui Southern Gas Company Limited Port Qasim

Recent Stories

DoE’s visit to Japan underscores importance of k ..

6 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi to host 2020 World Arabian Horse Racing ..

6 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan reaches Karachi on day l ..

3 minutes ago

Woman commits suicide in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

Quaid-e-Awam University of Engineering Science and ..

3 minutes ago

12 held with contraband in Sargodha

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.