Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ):Four ships Maersk Kinloss, Le Havre, IVS Pine Hurst and Chemroad Aqua carrying containers, Coal and Chemicals were allotted berths at Container Terminal, Bulk Terminal and Engro Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile two more ships Epic Sicily and RU Yi-I carrying LPG and General cargo also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the same day.

A total of nine ships were occupied at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Chemicals, Palm Kernel, Diesel oil and Palm oil respectively.

Out of them, two ships GS Avenue and NCC Masafi sailed out to sea on Wednesday morning and another ship Hafnia Australia is expected to sail on same day in the afternoon.

Cargo handling remained upward trend at the Port on Tuesday where a cargo volume of 203,385 tonnes, comprising 152,940 tonnes imports cargo and 50,445 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 4,979 containers (TEUs), (2,324 TEUs imports and 2,655 TEUs exports) was handled.

Four ships MOL Gateway, Zea Singapore, Nord Jewel and Epic Sicily carrying Containers, General Cargo, Palm Oil and LPG are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-2, LCT and SSGC on Wednesday.