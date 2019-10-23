Shipping activity at Port Qasim

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ):Four ships MSC Valencia, Maersk Atlanta, Argent Sunrise and Al-Thumma carrying containers, Chemicals and LNG were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal and Engro Elengy Terminal respectively during the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, four more ships Savits Naree, Snowx, Eleoussa and GS Adventure carrying Coal and Chemicals also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the same period.

A total of seven ships were occupied at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, General Cargo, Chemicals, LNG and Palm oil respectively.

Out of them, four ships Bum Shin, Vega Taurus, Maersk Atlanta and Da Zhi are expected to sail on Wednesday in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 124,518 tonnes, comprising 116,044 tonnes imports cargo and 8,474 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerised cargo carried in 2,471 containers (TEUs), (2,025 TEUs imports and 446 TEUs exports) was handled at port.

Five ships MOL Gateway, Eleoussa, Kaptan Arif Bay Paktar, Chemroad Journey and Atlantic Breeze carrying Containers, Coal, Palm oil and Mogas are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-4, PIBT, LCT and FOTCO respectively on Wednesday. While two more ships Hugo Schulte and Nagoya Express carrying Containers are due to arrive at PQ on Thursday.