UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 02:13 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Four ships MSC Valencia, Maersk Atlanta, Argent Sunrise and Al-Thumma carrying containers, Chemicals and LNG were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal and Engro Elengy Terminal respectively during the last 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ):Four ships MSC Valencia, Maersk Atlanta, Argent Sunrise and Al-Thumma carrying containers, Chemicals and LNG were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal and Engro Elengy Terminal respectively during the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, four more ships Savits Naree, Snowx, Eleoussa and GS Adventure carrying Coal and Chemicals also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the same period.

A total of seven ships were occupied at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, General Cargo, Chemicals, LNG and Palm oil respectively.

Out of them, four ships Bum Shin, Vega Taurus, Maersk Atlanta and Da Zhi are expected to sail on Wednesday in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 124,518 tonnes, comprising 116,044 tonnes imports cargo and 8,474 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerised cargo carried in 2,471 containers (TEUs), (2,025 TEUs imports and 446 TEUs exports) was handled at port.

Five ships MOL Gateway, Eleoussa, Kaptan Arif Bay Paktar, Chemroad Journey and Atlantic Breeze carrying Containers, Coal, Palm oil and Mogas are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-4, PIBT, LCT and FOTCO respectively on Wednesday. While two more ships Hugo Schulte and Nagoya Express carrying Containers are due to arrive at PQ on Thursday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Oil Nagoya Valencia Same Anchorage Atlanta Engro Port Qasim

Recent Stories

39 bodies found in truck container in Essex

11 minutes ago

NAB Chairman says they will not leave looters, plu ..

38 minutes ago

ENOC opens new service station in Al Warqa’a

45 minutes ago

National Bank of Fujairah announces AED511.6 milli ..

45 minutes ago

Mahira Khan to play role of heroin in upcoming fil ..

1 hour ago

Nearly 1 in 2 (47%) Pakistanis claim that Biryani ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.