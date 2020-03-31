UrduPoint.com
Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 02:06 PM

Shipping activity remained active at the Port where six ships, Aga Memnon, Kota Naked, MSC Noa, Pacific Honor, Tiger Winter and Gas log Chelsea carrying Containers, Coal, Chemicals and LNG were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal and Engro Elengy Terminal respectively on Monday

A total of ten ships were eoccupied at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Soya bean, Chemicals, LNG and Palm kernel respectively.

Out of them, a bulk cargo carrier Medi Manila sailed out to sea from PIBT on Tuesday morning, and two more Container vessels, Aga Memnon and MSC Noa are expected to sail from QICT on same day in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 149,520 tonnes, comprising 125,390 tonnes Imports cargo and 24,130 tonnes exports cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 4,742 Containers (3,450 TEUs Imports and 1,270 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

Four ships, APL New York, Maersk Detroit, Asia Inspire and Tomson Gas carrying Containers, Palm oil and LPG are expected take berths at QICT, LCT and EVTL respectively on Tuesday.

While a container vessel MOL Generosity is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday.

