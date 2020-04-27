UrduPoint.com
Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Two ships, Star Fighter and Al-Jasssiya carrying Containers and LNG were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal and Engro Elengy Terminal respectively on Sunday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ):Two ships, Star Fighter and Al-Jasssiya carrying Containers and LNG were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal and Engro Elengy Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile four more ships, Kyoto Express, Povosa Wisdom, Glory Harvest and Sun Dora carrying Containers, Steel Coil, LPG and Diesel oil also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of twelve ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Cement, Coal, Soya Bean, Chemicals, Palm oil, Diesel oil and LNG respectively.

Out of them, three ships, Yu Chang, Confidence and Chemroad Rose sailed out to sea from MW-1, LCT and EVTL on Monday morning, and two more ships, Container vessel Maersk Jalan and Oil tanker Neveska Lady are expected to sail from QICT and FOTCO on same day in the afternoon.

Cargo handling remained upward trend at the Port on Sunday, where a cargo volume of 213,394 tonnes, comprising 177,427 tonnes Imports cargo and 35,967 tonnes exports cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,433 Containers (450 TEUs Imports and 1,893 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

Four ships, Thorsky, MSC Ajaccio, Epic Salina and Poavosa Wisdom carrying Containers, LPG and Steel Coil are expected take berths at QICT, EVTL and MW-1 respectively on Monday.

while two more ships, Maersk Denver and CSAV Tyndall with Containers are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday.

