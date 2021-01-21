UrduPoint.com
Sialkot Chamber's Delegation Meets Industries Minister

Thu 21st January 2021 | 09:28 PM

A delegation of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) led by its President Qaiser Iqbal Baryar called on Provincial Industries Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal and discussed colonisation of Sialkot Export Processing Zone, here at Punjab Industries Department on Thursday

Qaiser Baryar demanded that Sialkot Export Processing Zone should be brought under the administrative control of EPZA (Export Processing Zones Authority) or PSIC (Punjab Small Industries Corporation).

Provincial Industries Department Secretary Wasif Khurshid, EPZA Chairman Rizwan Ahmed Bhatti, Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) CEO Javed Ilyas and Punjab Small Industries Corporation officials were also present.

The Minister directed that a stakeholders committee be constituted to recommend the feasible solution within seven days. This committee should devise a practical model for Sialkot Export Processing Zone, he said.

The minister asserted the government was following the policy of accelerating the industrialisation process to create more job opportunities. He regretted that a few industrial units had been established in Sialkot Export Processing Zone since 2002 and reiterated that past practice of real estate business would not be tolerated in industrial estates. Industrialisation promoted job opportunities and encouraged new investment to boost the national economy, he added.

