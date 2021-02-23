SMEDA sets up Agro-Mech Technology Service Centres in Sindh

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Twenty Agro-Mech Technology Service Centres (ATSC) have been established in different districts of Sindh with expert services of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA).

SMEDA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Hashim Raza disclosed this to media persons while briefing them about agripreneurship project of SMEDA here on Tuesday.

He said that the overall goal of this project was to enhance crop productivity through introduction, promotion and provision of economical and efficient farm mechanization services by establishing Agro-Mech Technology Service Centre (ATSC) through the Sindh government subsidy under private sector at Taluka level.

The CEO SMEDA added that total 100 young entrepreneurs were trained in four month each in the field of operation and maintenance of agriculture implements, information technology related android based software applications, agri business management and agricultural mechanization services.

After successful training and other services provided by the SMEDA, he mentioned, Agriculture Engineering Department had also provided machinery and equipment to these ATSCs for starting their business. Partnership businesses had been formed for these 100 graduates and they were running their businesses successfully.

Certificates were also distributed amongst the graduates who completed training for this project under aegis of the SMEDA, he said.