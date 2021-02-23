UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SMEDA Sets Up Agro-Mech Technology Service Centres In Sindh

Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 05:30 PM

SMEDA sets up Agro-Mech Technology Service Centres in Sindh

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Twenty Agro-Mech Technology Service Centres (ATSC) have been established in different districts of Sindh with expert services of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA).

SMEDA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Hashim Raza disclosed this to media persons while briefing them about agripreneurship project of SMEDA here on Tuesday.

He said that the overall goal of this project was to enhance crop productivity through introduction, promotion and provision of economical and efficient farm mechanization services by establishing Agro-Mech Technology Service Centre (ATSC) through the Sindh government subsidy under private sector at Taluka level.

The CEO SMEDA added that total 100 young entrepreneurs were trained in four month each in the field of operation and maintenance of agriculture implements, information technology related android based software applications, agri business management and agricultural mechanization services.

After successful training and other services provided by the SMEDA, he mentioned, Agriculture Engineering Department had also provided machinery and equipment to these ATSCs for starting their business. Partnership businesses had been formed for these 100 graduates and they were running their businesses successfully.

Certificates were also distributed amongst the graduates who completed training for this project under aegis of the SMEDA, he said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Technology Business Agriculture Young Agri Media Government

Recent Stories

Unseeded Rogers stuns third seed Konta in Adelaide ..

4 minutes ago

UN World Food Programme warns could suspend work i ..

5 minutes ago

India using rape as military tactic to punish Kash ..

5 minutes ago

India's Serum Institute despatches first Covax vac ..

5 minutes ago

9 suspects female suicide bombers arrested in sout ..

5 minutes ago

Insaf Traders forms executive body, core committee ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.