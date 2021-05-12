UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Some 71% Of Gas Stations In North Carolina's Charlotte Out Of Fuel Amid Shortage - Analyst

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 06:20 PM

Some 71% of Gas Stations in North Carolina's Charlotte Out of Fuel Amid Shortage - Analyst

The gas shortage triggered by the disruption of the Colonial Pipeline appears to have worsened on Wednesday, as 71% of gas stations in North Carolina's most populous city of Charlotte have run out of fuel, an industry analyst said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) The gas shortage triggered by the disruption of the Colonial Pipeline appears to have worsened on Wednesday, as 71% of gas stations in North Carolina's most populous city of Charlotte have run out of fuel, an industry analyst said.

"BREAKING: 71% of stations in metro Charlotte are without gasoline," Patrick De Haan, a senior petroleum analyst at GasBuddy, a service tracking gasoline availability, said in a post on Twitter.

According to De Haan's earlier posts, gas stations in a number of US states were without gasoline as of Wednesday morning. The worst-hit states were: North Carolina 24.8%, Georgia 15.4%, Virginia 15% and South Carolina 13.4%.

The Colonial Pipeline Company acknowledged that it was the victim of a hacking attack on Saturday and decided to take certain systems offline, which led to the temporary halt of all pipeline operations.

The 5,500-mile pipeline system transports more than 100 million gallons of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and heating oil per day, or roughly 45% of fuel consumed in several states in the US Southeast.

The company said on Tuesday that it had arranged delivery of approximately 967,000 barrels (about 41 million gallons) of oil products to various delivery points along its system.

The company added that it would take delivery of an additional 2 million barrels from refineries for deployment upon restart of its pipeline system.

The company has not announced a specific date on when it would restart the Colonial Pipeline.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Attack Shortage Twitter Company Oil Metro Virginia Charlotte Georgia Gas Post All From Industry Million Hacking

Recent Stories

Chief Minister seeks report about death of man due ..

22 minutes ago

CM directs cleanliness of nullahs before Monsoon

22 minutes ago

Seven more vaccination centres set up in Hafizabad ..

22 minutes ago

Council of Europe's Rights Commissioner Urges Gree ..

22 minutes ago

Moldova's Party of Socialists, Communists Sign Dea ..

7 minutes ago

Punjab achieves record 20.9 mln metric ton wheat t ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.