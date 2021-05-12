The gas shortage triggered by the disruption of the Colonial Pipeline appears to have worsened on Wednesday, as 71% of gas stations in North Carolina's most populous city of Charlotte have run out of fuel, an industry analyst said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) The gas shortage triggered by the disruption of the Colonial Pipeline appears to have worsened on Wednesday, as 71% of gas stations in North Carolina's most populous city of Charlotte have run out of fuel, an industry analyst said.

"BREAKING: 71% of stations in metro Charlotte are without gasoline," Patrick De Haan, a senior petroleum analyst at GasBuddy, a service tracking gasoline availability, said in a post on Twitter.

According to De Haan's earlier posts, gas stations in a number of US states were without gasoline as of Wednesday morning. The worst-hit states were: North Carolina 24.8%, Georgia 15.4%, Virginia 15% and South Carolina 13.4%.

The Colonial Pipeline Company acknowledged that it was the victim of a hacking attack on Saturday and decided to take certain systems offline, which led to the temporary halt of all pipeline operations.

The 5,500-mile pipeline system transports more than 100 million gallons of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and heating oil per day, or roughly 45% of fuel consumed in several states in the US Southeast.

The company said on Tuesday that it had arranged delivery of approximately 967,000 barrels (about 41 million gallons) of oil products to various delivery points along its system.

The company added that it would take delivery of an additional 2 million barrels from refineries for deployment upon restart of its pipeline system.

The company has not announced a specific date on when it would restart the Colonial Pipeline.