Some Progress Achieved At Moldova-Gazprom Talks - Prime Minister

2 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 07:31 PM

Some Progress Achieved at Moldova-Gazprom Talks - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) There has been some progress during negotiations between Moldova and Russia's Gazprom on gas supplies, Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita said on Thursday.

"We have been reliable partners with Gazprom for many years, we hope to conduct a pragmatic dialogue.

Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu was in St. Petersburg these days, where he met with (Gazprom CEO) Alexey Miller, some progress was noted in negotiations," Gavrilita told a press conference.

