Sony Annual Net Profit Down 36.5%

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 12:28 PM

Sony said Wednesday its annual net profit tumbled 36.5 percent, affected by lower revenue from games and electronics products and the absence of one-time financial gains recorded the preceding year

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Sony said Wednesday its annual net profit tumbled 36.5 percent, affected by lower revenue from games and electronics products and the absence of one-time financial gains recorded the preceding year.

Sony said its group net profit came in at 582.2 billion Yen ($5.4 billion) for the year that ended in March.

