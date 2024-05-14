Sony Net Profit Dips On-year But Beats Estimate
Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2024 | 02:40 PM
Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Sony said Tuesday that annual net profit dipped 3.5 percent on-year but beat its forecast as takings in games and music offset losses in the financial and chip sectors.
The entertainment and electronics behemoth has been in the spotlight after reports said it was working with Apollo Global Management on a potential joint bid for US film and television giant Paramount Global.
The Japanese company has declined to comment on the reports, which cited anonymous sources saying Sony and Apollo have made a $26 billion proposal to buy Paramount, the owner of CBS, Comedy Central and MTV.
Such a takeover could strengthen Sony's massive movie sector behind the mega-grossing "Spider-Man" films, including the Oscar-nominated "Across the Spider-Verse".
On Tuesday, Sony logged a net profit of 970.6 billion Yen ($6.2 billion) for 2023-24, beating the company's forecast of 920 billion yen.
Sony said it had enjoyed "significant increases in sales" in its game and music sectors, boosted by the weaker yen.
Revenue was also up for sensors -- used in iPhone cameras -- and financial services, although operating income decreased in these segments.
For the current financial year, Sony forecast net profits of 925 billion yen.
Recent Stories
Punjab CM orders to supply of clean drinking water to public
Pakistan expected playing XI against Ireland in third T20I match
SC directs Punjab govt to make arrangements for Imran Khan’s appearance via vi ..
Awam Express meets Tractor-Trolley near Raiwind
Ishaq Dar, Liu Jianchao discuss longstanding cooperation b/w Pakistan, China
Journalist Safety Training Workshop Commences at FCCU
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2024
Avicenna Medical College unveils facts behind ‘staged protest’
Germany eyes huge party as it hosts Euro 2024 amid global turmoil
Khawaja Asif foresees economic stability ahead.
ECP suspends membership of 77 lawmakers elected on reserved seats
More Stories From Business
-
KPT shipping movements report45 minutes ago
-
Putin to visit Beijing, meet Xi this week1 hour ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES4 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates4 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 20245 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 20246 hours ago
-
Finance minister seeks SOEs categorization by May 2015 hours ago
-
Ahsan reviews preparations for PM’s upcoming China visit, CPEC Phase-215 hours ago
-
Global share markets put brake on ahead of inflation data15 hours ago
-
CCP approves thermal power sector firms merger15 hours ago
-
Business community playing important role in capital development: CDA Chairman15 hours ago
-
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb welcomes IMF team for completing SBA wit ..15 hours ago