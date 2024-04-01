Open Menu

Special Assistant To Chief Minister On Industries Visits KP-BOIT

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 01, 2024 | 07:14 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) A detail sector-wise briefing on on-going activities, progress, issues, challenges and future road map of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment and Trade (KP-BOIT) was given to Abdul Karim Khan, Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Industries during his visit to the headquarters of the board here on Monday.

Director Business Facilitation, KP-BOIT, Mr. Iqbal Sarwar highlighted that functions and efficiency and role of KP-BOIT needs to be improved and strengthened so that investment and trade can be better facilitated.

He further highlighted that SMART investment attraction techniques are required to be used to improve investment attraction, both foreign & local in the province.

He stated that Ease of Doing Business (EODB) and Pakistan Regulatory Modernization Initiatives (PRMI) were priority of the previous government and KP province should be ahead of others in terms of promoting and implementing Ease of Doing Business and creating an enabling business environment.

He further desired that KP-BOIT must reach out to local investors including leading industrialists on top priority under his leadership and highlight issues hindering opportunities available in KP.

The Special Assistant to CM, Abdul Karim directed KP-BOIT to ensure progress updates of each industry with timeline, working within the umbrella of SEZA.

He also directed that a sector-wise presentation be made by each sector specialist in next week. He further directed that strengthening of KP-BOIT through its vision and mission as per law is mandatory, so that the importance of KP-BOIT can be highlighted in other institutions/departments of the province.

He also stressed on issues and challenges in investment projects of each sector to be presented to him and a way forward be drawn to make the investment climate in the province viable so that the available potential resources are leveraged in to strengthen the Province’s Economy.

The special assistant appreciated KP-BOIT’s performance and assured of all possible cooperation.

