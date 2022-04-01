SPI based weekly inflation up 0.53 pc

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :The Sensitive price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on March 31 for the combined consumption group, witnessed an increase of 0.53 percent as compared to the previous week.

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 171.82 points against 170.92 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) released here Friday.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 16.79 percent.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732 witnessed 0.

91 percent increase and went up from 179.37 points in last week to 181.01 points during the week under review.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs17,732-22,888; Rs22,889-29,517; Rs29,518-44,175 and above Rs 44,175 increased by 0.83 percent, 0.69 percent, 0.59 percent and 0.38 percent respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 24 (47.06%) items increased, 07 (13.73%) items decreased and 20 (39.21%) items remained stable.

The items, which recorded decrease in their average prices on WoW basis, included chicken (8.93%), eggs (2.11%), garlic (1.49%), gur (1.09%), lpg (0.58%), sugar (0.20%) and rice basmati broken (0.18%).

The commodities, which recorded increase in their average prices, included tomatoes (41.01%), onions (22.74%), bananas (4.75%), cooking oil 5 litre (2.07%), rice irri-6/9 (1.72%) and pulse Masoor (1.11%) w