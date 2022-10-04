UrduPoint.com

Sport Goods Exports Increases 26.09% During July-August

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :The export of sports goods from the country witnessed an increase of 26.09 percent during the first two months of current financial year (2022-23) as compared to the export of corresponding of last year.

The country exported sports goods worth $63.745 million during July-August (2022-23) as compared to the export of $50.557 million during July-August (2021-22), showing growth of 26.09 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Among the sports products, the exports of footballs also increased by 56.53 percent as it surge from $22.973 million last year to $35.960 million during the current year.

The gloves exports however dropped by 4.52 percent by going down from US $12.069 million last year to US $11.524 million during the current year, the PBS data revealed.

Likewise, the exports of all other sports goods increased by 4.81 percent from $15.

515 million last year to US $16.261 million.

Meanwhile, year-on-year basis the sports goods' export witnessed an increase of 42.62 percent in August 2022 as compared with the export of the same month of last year.

The sport goods exports in August 2022 were recorded at $34.516 million against exports of $24.202 million in August 2021.

During the period under review, the footballs and other sport products exports also increased by 82.70 and 17.54 percent respectively whereas the exports of gloves decreased by 0.79 percent.

Meanwhile, on month-on-month basis, the exports of sports goods rose by 18.09 percent during August 2022, as compared to the exports of $29.229 million in July 2022, the PBS data revealed.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of footballs and gloves increased by 27.54 percent and 11.10 percent respectively in addition the exports of other sports commodities also increased by 4.13 percent.

