Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :KARACHI, July 24 (Pakistan Point news - 24th Jul, 2020 ): Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Friday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.

8 and 4.9 NCL.

Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi 37.324 kgs 8,300 175 8,475 Equivalent 40 kgs 8,895 188 9,083