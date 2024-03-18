Stock Markets Rise Before Key Rate Decisions
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2024 | 07:57 PM
Stock markets climbed and the dollar dipped Monday ahead of interest-rate decisions due this week from the United States, Britain and Japan
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Stock markets climbed and the dollar dipped Monday ahead of interest-rate decisions due this week from the United States, Britain and Japan.
Europe's main stock markets rose slightly in afternoon deals after Tokyo's market surged.
Oil prices made modest gains.
All eyes are on the US Federal Reserve, whose policy making committee meets this week and will announce any decisions Wednesday.
There are also rate calls this week from Reserve Bank of Australia, Bank of England, Bank of Japan and the Swiss National Bank.
"The Fed Reserve meeting is the main event this week," said XTB analyst Kathleen Brooks.
With no cut expected just yet, "focus will be on the latest economic forecasts", she added.
The Bank of England is expected to stand pat Thursday irrespective of the latest UK inflation reading due the previous day.
Investors also have their eyes on a Bank of Japan (BoJ) decision Tuesday, with policymakers expected to finally ditch the bank's negative interest rate.
Asia's leading stock markets rose Monday after China posted stronger-than-expected industrial production data in what has so far been an uneven recovery for the world's second-largest economy.
Beijing's industrial production and fixed-asset investment figures were "surprisingly spritely", said Harry Murphy Cruise of Moody's Analytics. Shanghai closed up one percent and Hong Kong added 0.1 percent.
"China's economy had a stronger start to the year than expected," he told AFP, but warned that "we should take the latest data with a grain of salt" because last year's figures were marred by a rebound in Covid-19 cases.
Industrial production was up 7.0 percent year-on-year in January and February, beating the 6.8 percent rise in December.
The Japanese yen edged up versus the dollar, which eased also against the British pound and euro.
The Nikkei business daily reported that the BoJ plans to raise interest rates for the first time since 2007.
Strong wins for workers in annual pay negotiations have pointed to the central bank ending a long-standing policy designed to boost a flagging Japanese economy.
"The market is going to be firmly focused on central banks this week, although only one is expected to do anything," added Brooks.
- Key figures around 1230 GMT -
London - FTSE 100: UP 0.2 percent at 7,745.93 points
Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.2 percent at 8,179.89
Frankfurt - DAX: UP 0.2 percent at 17,980.49
EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.3 percent at 5,000.29
Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 2.7 percent at 39,740.44 (close)
Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 0.1 percent at 16,737.12 (close)
Shanghai - Composite: UP 1.0 percent at 3,084.93 (close)
New York - Dow: DOWN 0.5 percent at 38,714.77 points (close)
Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0903 from $1.0891 on Friday
Dollar/yen: DOWN at 149.06 yen from 149.08 yen
Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2742 from $1.2737
Euro/pound: UP at 85.56 pence from 85.48 pence
West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.6 percent at $81.50 per barrel
Brent North Sea Crude: UP 0.4 percent at $85.68 per barrel
Recent Stories
Bahawalnagar launches Ramadan crackdown on hoarders, profiteers
50 shopkeepers held for overcharging
Ichhra incident: 3 accused remanded in police custody
Assistant commissioners conduct operations against price surge, begging menace
06 illegal fuel agencies sealed
Pakistan Embassy Beijing holds National Day Reception
Slash spending-ramp up income way forward to boost economy: Qaiser Sheikh
Commissioner seeks plantation targets from all depts
President Asif Ali Zardari for enhanced trade, investment ties with US
Rs 137,000 fine imposed on profiteers
Khurram Nawaz Gandapur condemns terrorist attack on Mir Ali check post
FWMC making efforts to make city zero-waste: CEO
More Stories From Business
-
SBP keeps policy rate at 22 per cent with emphasis on continued fiscal consolidation12 minutes ago
-
Wall Street stocks rise before key rate decisions36 minutes ago
-
Commerce Minister engages with sugar mills, ethanol manufacturers to overcome challenges38 minutes ago
-
KATI for prioritizing industrial zones in development budget3 hours ago
-
China's employment situation generally stable in Jan-Feb3 hours ago
-
Gold rates decline by Rs.600 to Rs.226,900 per tola3 hours ago
-
PSX gains 74 points3 hours ago
-
SBP decides to maintain policy rate at 22 percent3 hours ago
-
Chinese shares close higher Monday3 hours ago
-
PHA to decide publicity-board tax issue in consultation with FCCI4 hours ago
-
Asian stocks rise after strong China production data1 hour ago
-
Rupee gains 11 paisa against dollar1 hour ago