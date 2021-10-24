UrduPoint.com

Sudan Blocks Oil Tankers From Docking Over Protests - Energy Minister

Faizan Hashmi 41 seconds ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 04:50 PM

Sudan Blocks Oil Tankers From Docking Over Protests - Energy Minister

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2021) The Sudanese authorities temporarily barred oil tankers from coming to the country, as the vessels that arrived earlier can not be discharged over closed by protesters Eastern ports, Energy Minister Gadein Ali Obeid told the Middle-Eastern Asharq broadcaster on Sunday.

The country's largest port, Port Sudan, an airport, and a railway station have been blocked by the protesters from the high council of the Beja tribes since late September. They also blocked the road between the capital of Khartoum and Port-Sudan, and the oil pipeline connecting Khartoum and the town of Haiya is suspended.

''Sudan decided to suspend the flow of ships carrying oil into the territorial waters to avert fines,'' the minister said, adding that his country is running out of strategic oil supplies, as Port Sudan is closed by protesters.

Moreover, the oil tankers that already arrived can not be discharged, leading to Sudan's growing debts.

The rebels demand to amend the peace treaty of Juba, claiming their interests allegedly were not respected. On Saturday, the protesters threatened to separate the East of the country if their requirements are not met.

The peace agreement between the transitional government of Sudan and armed groups was signed in the capital of South Sudan, Juba in October 2020. The document entails sharing power and natural resources with former militants who also must be included in the national army and Federal and local authorities.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Militants Army Threatened Oil Road Beja Juba Haiya Port Sudan Khartoum Sudan September October Sunday 2020 From Government Agreement Airport

Recent Stories

Etihad Credit Insurance hosts global event at Expo ..

Etihad Credit Insurance hosts global event at Expo 2020 Dubai

1 hour ago
 UAE announces 94 new COVID-19 cases, 123 recoverie ..

UAE announces 94 new COVID-19 cases, 123 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

2 hours ago
 New judges sworn in before Minister of Justice

New judges sworn in before Minister of Justice

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka opt to bowl first ag ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka opt to bowl first against Bangladesh

2 hours ago
 ZHO, Humaid Charitable Foundation for Retinopathy ..

ZHO, Humaid Charitable Foundation for Retinopathy sign MoU

2 hours ago
 Public Prosecution investigates into violations of ..

Public Prosecution investigates into violations of real estate developer

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.