Suki Kinari Hydro Power Project To Be Completed Next Year: Asim Bajwa

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 12:38 AM

Suki Kinari Hydro Power project to be completed next year: Asim Bajwa

CPEC Authority Chairman Lt Gen (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa Friday said that about 60 percent work of the Suki Kinari Hydro Power Project had been completed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :CPEC Authority Chairman Lt Gen (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa Friday said that about 60 percent work of the Suki Kinari Hydro Power Project had been completed.

He said the project that is being executed under the framework of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would become operational in December 2022.

In his tweet after attending the Secondary River Closure ceremony of the 884 MW hydro power project, the CPEC Authority chairman said the project was located at River Kunhar, Kaghan and the total cost of the project was US$2 billion.

