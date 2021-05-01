Suki Kinari Hydro Power project to be completed next year: Asim Bajwa

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :CPEC Authority Chairman Lt Gen (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa Friday said that about 60 percent work of the Suki Kinari Hydro Power Project had been completed.

In his tweet after attending the Secondary River Closure ceremony of the 884 MW hydro power project, the CPEC Authority chairman said the project was located at River Kunhar, Kaghan and the total cost of the project was US$2 billion.