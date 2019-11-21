UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Swedbank Says Probe Revealed No Violations Of US Sanctions Related To Russia's Kalashnikov

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 12:16 AM

Swedbank Says Probe Revealed No Violations of US Sanctions Related to Russia's Kalashnikov

An internal investigation into allegations of money laundering against Stockholm-based Swedbank revealed that the bank's Baltic branch did not violate US sanctions against Russia when processing money transfers made by the Kalashnikov Concern to the United States, the bank said in a press release on Wednesday

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) An internal investigation into allegations of money laundering against Stockholm-based Swedbank revealed that the bank's Baltic branch did not violate US sanctions against Russia when processing money transfers made by the Kalashnikov Concern to the United States, the bank said in a press release on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, Sweden's SVT broadcaster announced the results of a new journalistic investigation into Swedbank. It said that Kalashnikov made money transfers to Florida-based company Kalashnikov USA via Swedbank's Baltic branch. The transfers were supposedly made after the United States imposed sanctions on Russia in 2014 � the measures included an export ban against Kaslishnikov.

"The Bank is not aware of any OFAC [US Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control] violations arising out of the continuing internal investigation," the bank said in a press release.

Kalashnikov USA is a subsidiary of the RWC Group. In January 2014, the Kalashnikov Concern signed an exclusive agreement with the RWC Group to supply its products to the United States market. The agreement projected annual sales of up to 200,000 items to the United States as well as to Canada.

Kalashnikov USA's senior officials have repeatedly said that the company has cut all ties with Russia and produces armaments of its own design.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

USA Russia Canada Company Bank United States Sweden Money January Market All Agreement

Recent Stories

Canada's Trudeau Appoints Champagne as New Foreign ..

44 seconds ago

UN Secretary-General Follows 'With Concern' Israel ..

15 minutes ago

Sweden Robbed Assange of Chance to Clear Name Desp ..

15 minutes ago

Prime Minister urges int'l community to make India ..

15 minutes ago

UNSC Non-Permanent Members Call for End to 'Illega ..

23 minutes ago

Israeli Opposition Bloc Leader Gantz Says Failed t ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.