Open Menu

Swiss Companies Doing Business In Pakistan, More Interested To Invest: Swiss Envoy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 27, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Swiss companies doing business in Pakistan, more interested to invest: Swiss envoy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Ambassador of Switzerland to Pakistan George Steiner on Thursday said that multiple Swiss companies were doing successful business in Pakistan and more were interested as they considered it an attractive market for business and investment.

The Swiss Embassy will play a role in bringing more Swiss companies to Pakistan to tap its untapped investment potential, said a news release issued here.

He said this while talking to a delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) which called on him led by President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari and discussed matters for further improving bilateral trade and economic relations between the two countries. Commercial Advisor of Swiss Embassy Ajwat Arslan Khan, was also present on the occasion.

The envoy stressed strong efforts to further increase Swiss-Pakistan bilateral trade as both countries have good potential to improve trade ties in multiple areas.

He said that Switzerland was keen to improve business relations with Pakistan and stressed that the private sectors of both countries should develop strong business linkages to explore new avenues of bilateral cooperation.

In case the business community was interested in promoting Swiss brands in Pakistan, his embassy would cooperate in connecting them with the right companies, he added.

Meanwhile, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said that Switzerland was quite advanced in tourism and it should cooperate with Pakistan in promoting its tourism industry.

He said that Pakistan possessed very attractive spots for tourism and Swiss cooperation in developing modern tourism infrastructure would help attract tourists from around the world to Pakistan.

He said that ICCI had recently organized a successful tourism summit in Skardu in which many foreign diplomats participated and added that ICCI would try to organize more such events to highlight the tourism potential in Pakistan.

He emphasized that both countries should encourage a regular exchange of trade delegations to explore all untapped areas of mutual cooperation.

Vice President ICCI Engr. Azhar ul islam Zafar said that the close cooperation of Pakistan with Switzerland would help it in getting easy access to many potential markets of South-Central Europe. Both countries should facilitate collaboration between their chambers of commerce to improve trade ties, he added.

Former President ICCI and Secretary General UBG Zafar Bakhtawari stressed Swiss airlines and airlines of European countries should start direct flights with Pakistan which would help in promoting trade relations as well.

He said that ICCI was also planning to start its own airline to connect Pakistan with potential markets.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Exchange Business Chambers Of Commerce Europe Arslan George Switzerland Skardu Chamber Turkish Lira Market Commerce All From Industry

Recent Stories

Naseem Shah achieves milestone of 51 Test wickets

Naseem Shah achieves milestone of 51 Test wickets

32 minutes ago
 Theyab bin Zayed mourns passing of Saeed bin Zayed ..

Theyab bin Zayed mourns passing of Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

37 minutes ago
 UAE condemns coup attempt in Niger

UAE condemns coup attempt in Niger

52 minutes ago
 Aina Asif opens up about her beautiful hair, clear ..

Aina Asif opens up about her beautiful hair, clear skin

54 minutes ago
 Dubai Ruler&#039;s Court mourns passing of Sheikh ..

Dubai Ruler&#039;s Court mourns passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

1 hour ago
 President of Arab Parliament offers condolences on ..

President of Arab Parliament offers condolences on passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Z ..

2 hours ago
COP28 UAE and UNFCCC urge G20 nations to show lead ..

COP28 UAE and UNFCCC urge G20 nations to show leadership on climate change mitig ..

2 hours ago
 UAE welcomes start of operation to unload oil from ..

UAE welcomes start of operation to unload oil from decaying tanker FSO Safer off ..

2 hours ago
 PM inaugurates, lays foundation stones of several ..

PM inaugurates, lays foundation stones of several development projects in Gwadar

3 hours ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with Saudi Arabia, offers ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Saudi Arabia, offers condolences over Royal Saudi ..

3 hours ago
 UAE President and Sheikhs perform funeral prayer f ..

UAE President and Sheikhs perform funeral prayer for Saeed bin Zayed

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Shaheens squad reaches Darwin ahead of th ..

Pakistan Shaheens squad reaches Darwin ahead of the Top End T20 Series

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business