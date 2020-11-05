Switzerland to Allocate Additional $219 Million to Support Business Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) The Swiss government will allocate an additional 200 million francs ($219.4 million) to help companies cope with the difficult economic situation in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Federal Council said in a statement.

The money, in particular, will be used to pay guarantees, loans or gratuitous contributions. Loans, sureties and guarantees will have a maximum duration of 10 years.

The decision is expected to take effect in early December.