Syria To Receive Transactions From Abroad Thanks To US Sanctions Waiver - Ex-Minister

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) The six-month sanctions exemption provided by the United States to Syria will allow the Central Bank of the earthquake-hit nation to receive transactions from Syrians living abroad and international humanitarian aid, former Syrian Minister of Economy and Trade Lamia Asi told Sputnik.

The US Treasury announced on Friday that its Office of Foreign Assets Control, which enforces sanctions, had authorized for 180 days all transactions related to earthquake relief that would be otherwise prohibited by the Syrian Sanctions Regulations.

"This procedure, although temporary, will allow the Central Bank to receive remittances from Syrians living abroad and international humanitarian aid, which should have happened long ago," Asi said.

The ex-minister also noted that the Syrian population expected the global community to extend assistance to their country amid the dire humanitarian situation, putting aside any political differences.

"The facts show that even six days after the devastating earthquake, the humanitarian dossier is still considered in line with the political objectives against Syria," Asi said.

On Monday, parts of Turkey and Syria were hit by a series of powerful earthquakes and aftershocks that killed over 23,000 people in total, destroying thousands of homes. In Syria, the current death toll stands at 1,387 and the number of injured at 2,300, according to the health ministry.

