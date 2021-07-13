UrduPoint.com
Tarin Lauds Activation Of CPEC JCC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 53 seconds ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 08:26 PM

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin Tuesday commended that China Pakistan Economic Corridor's Joint Corporation Committee (JCC) had been activated to focus on development of various socio-economic areas

During a meeting with Ambassador of the People's Republic of China Nong Rong, who called him here, the minister said working groups had been formed under the umbrella of JCC which would focus on different areas including planning, energy, industrial cooperation, infrastructure, communication, agriculture and overall socio-economic development.

The focal persons of each working group would remain in regular contact, the minister said according to press statement issued by the Finance Ministry.

According to statement, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Finance and Revenue Dr. Waqar Masood and Secretary Finance Division were also present during in the meeting.

While extending a warm welcome to Nong Rong, the finance minister stated that China-Pakistan bilateral relationship was an epitome of enduring friendship and brotherhood.

He said, CPEC had ushered a new era of economic prosperity and was of utmost importance for Pakistan, adding the multi-billion project would generate abundant employment and investment opportunities in Pakistan and beyond.

He applauded the Chinese model of farming and stated that Pakistan could learn from China for enhancing agricultural productivity in the country.

The minister affirmed full support and cooperation to Chinese investors and businessmen, the statement added.

On the occasion, the ambassador welcomed the suggestion and assured of his country's full cooperation in imparting technical know-how and practical orientation to Pakistani counterparts in that regard.

In his remarks, the ambassador said that China was committed to develop the CPEC projects under the vision of shared prosperity and it would further strengthen and expand economic cooperation between the two countries.

Both sides underscored the importance of expediting the establishment of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) for creating abundant investment and employment opportunities in identified areas.

