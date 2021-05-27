UrduPoint.com
TDAP Offers $400 Billion Global Amazon's Market To Local Businesses: Razak Dawood

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 09:27 PM

Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Thursday said the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) has provided a huge opportunity to local businesses for selling their product in the $400 billion global Amazon's market

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Thursday said the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) has provided a huge opportunity to local businesses for selling their product in the $400 billion global Amazon's market.

The TDAP has provided the big facilities to local businesses and brands for achieving their market share from global e-commerce trade through Amazon digital platform, the Adviser said on his official twitter account here.

The Adviser said that the TDAP was rolling out a series of awareness and training sessions for Pakistani sellers about Amazon in collaboration with trade bodies. He said this would help businesses to sell their products on a market of $ 400 billion successfully.

The series of awareness and training sessions rolled out by TDAP about selling on Amazon will help businesses to sell their brands across the globe and will increase the opportunities for our local entrepreneurs, he said.

