UrduPoint.com

Technically Trained Youth Have Potential To Bring Change In Country: Asad Umar

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 08:35 PM

Technically trained youth have potential to bring change in country: Asad Umar

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Tuesday said change in the country could only be possible by imparting technical training to the young generation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Tuesday said change in the country could only be possible by imparting technical training to the young generation.

He said that the youthful population of Pakistan is one of its greatest assets.

If provided quality training and skills to be economically engaged, they will significantly boost the national economy, he said in an interactive session with the graduates of the Skill for All program under the Prime Minister's program Kamyab Jawan here on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by CEO National Vocational and Technical Training Commission Syed Javed Hassan and students from different universities of Islamabad.

During the meeting, Federal Minister Asad Umar discussed in detail the experiences of the students acquiring skills in various fields under the "Skills for All Program" and their suggestions were also taken into consideration.

It was informed in the meeting that under this program 50,000 youths are being imparted technical skills, the first batch of the program has been completed its tenure, the second batch is being released and the third batch will be started within a few months.

Addressing the students, however, workers' inadequate skills and education often hinder both domestic investment, resulting in limited employment opportunities and consequent social problems.

He said, "We must endeavor to create an eco-system that leads to the provision of high-quality skills training as required by industries in the various sectors of the economy".

This will generate a virtuous cycle of investments, job opportunities, employment, tax collection/remittances, prosperity, and thereby more investment in skills training.

Asad Umar said that the students undergoing training from the Skill for All program would be provided loans on a priority basis under the Kamyab Jwan program "Youth Entrepreneurship Loan Scheme" so that in the future these students can start their own decent business on a small scale.

In a meeting with the students, the federal minister announced that the current program has a capacity of 50,000 students which is being increased to 75,000 and it could be further increased in the near future as well.

It was also announced that the students who get top positions in each batch will be given an opportunity to benefit from other programs of Skills for All.

Talking about the courses taken under their "Skill for All" program, the students shared their experiences and facilities provided by the government and said that this program helped them a lot in gaining expertise in various technical fields.

They also requested the Minister to extend the Skill for All program from six months to one year and also to involve small-scale students in various industries to enhance their skills.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Loan Prime Minister Asad Umar Business Education Job Young All From Government Top Employment National Vocational And Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC)

Recent Stories

Suhail Al Mazrouei, Israeli Minister of Energy sig ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei, Israeli Minister of Energy sign MoU at Expo 2020 Dubai

7 minutes ago
 Dulsco launch unique Oil Re-Refinery Plant in UAE

Dulsco launch unique Oil Re-Refinery Plant in UAE

21 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed inaugurates 12th World Chambers ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed inaugurates 12th World Chambers Congress in Dubai

22 minutes ago
 Steel Worker Strike in Spain's Cadiz Turns Into Cl ..

Steel Worker Strike in Spain's Cadiz Turns Into Clashes With Police - Reports

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister Punjab takes notice of firing inci ..

Chief Minister Punjab takes notice of firing incident

1 minute ago
 India announces bill to ban cryptocurrencies: parl ..

India announces bill to ban cryptocurrencies: parliament

1 minute ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.