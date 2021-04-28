Thailand's manufacturing production index (MPI), a gauge of manufacturing activity, rose for the first time in 23 months to 107.73 in March, the highest level in two years, official data showed Wednesday

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Thailand's manufacturing production index (MPI), a gauge of manufacturing activity, rose for the first time in 23 months to 107.73 in March, the highest level in two years, official data showed Wednesday.

The MPI rose 4.12 percent from a year earlier, in its strongest growth since October 2018, according to the Office of Industrial Economics.

The strong rebound came after improving demand from the country's trading partners and a low comparative base in the same period of last year.

The country's manufacturing capacity utilization rate rose to 69.59 percent, from 65.06 percent in the previous month, thanks to the government's economic stimulus measures and development in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, which helped boost the confidence of manufacturers and consumers.