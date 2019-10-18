The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Shipping Intelligence Report
The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700 hours on Friday
the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700
hours on Friday.
ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier)
OP-I Karachi D. Crude Oil PNSC 18/10/19
OP-II Naveska Lady L. Naptha Alpine 14/10/19
ALONG SIDE (East Wharves):
2/3 Akij Noble D. DAP Bulk-SH. 09/10/19
4 Ras Ghumays-1 D. Dap Bulk-Sh. 17/10/19
5 Thor Independence D. Dap Bulk-Sh. 13/10/19
10-11 Victoria D. Dap Bulk-Sh. 13/10/19
11/12 Serene Sky D. DAP Bulk-Sh. 13/10/19
13/14 Asl Mercury L. Clinkers OC-Services 17/10/19
14/15 Praslin D. Dap Bulk-Sh. 16/10/19
16/17 Atlantic Manzanillo D. Soyabean OC-Services 13/10/19
ALONG SIDE(P.I.C.T):
6/7 Mol Globe D. L. Cnt. OC-Network 17/10/19
ALONG SIDE(South Wharf):
SAPT-4 Cosco Indonesia D. L. Cnt. COSCO 17/10/19
ALONG SIDE(West Wharves):
24 Malhari D. Base Oil Alpine 18/10/19
ALONG SIDE (K.I.C.T):
28/29 Kota Cabar D. L. Cnt. P-Delta 17/10/19
EXPECTED ARRIVALS:
CONTAINER (GEARLESS):
Cscl Sydney COSCO 19/10/19 Not Sched 1000 Cnt. 1000 Cnt.
Kota Gunawan P-Delta 21/10/19 Not Sched 300 Cnt. 300 Cnt.
Carl Schulte Cosco 22/10/19 Not Sched 800 Cnt. 800 Cnt.
Cosco Hong Kong Cosco 23/10/19 Not Sched 800 Cnt. 800 Cnt.
Cosco Japan Cosco 23/10/19 Not Sched 1000 Cnt. 1000 Cnt.
Mp The Belichick Ocean Sea 26/10/19 Not Sched 800 Cnt. 800 Cnt.
Kota Nabil P-Delta 28/10/19 Not Sched 300 Cnt.
300 Cnt.
GENERAL CARGO:
Da Xin Cosco 19/10/19 Not Sched 3,103 G.C Nil
Rudolf Project-Sh 19/10/19 Not Sched Nil 1,125 Defence
Industrial Ranger Projec-Sh 20/10/19 Not Sched 1,246 Defence Nil
Murou GAC 20/10/19 Not Sched 796 Steel Nil
FERTILIZER:
Wilton Bulk-Sh. 18/10/19 Not Sched 45,530 Dap Nil
OIL TANKER:
Nordneptun GAC 18/10/19 Not Sched 35,000 Gasoline Nil
Ocean Globe Alpine 18/10/19 Not Sched 40,000 Mogas Nil
Quetta PNSC 18/10/19 Not Sched 73,000 Crude Oil Nil
Stena Premium GAC 18/10/19 Not Sched 47,173 Mogas Nil
Lahore PNSC 19/10/19 Not Sched 73,000 Crude Oil Nil
Al Salam-II Trans Maritime 23/10/19 Not Sched 10,000 Jet A-1 Nil
SHIPS OFF PORT:
Vessel Name Type Agent expected Berth No. Arrival date Arrival
Time Remarks
Marie Grace Bulk Ships Crystal Sea -- 10/10/19 20:30 1
Smile Lady Continer Ships Universal 28/29 18/10/19 07:00 -
GDF Suez North sea Fertilizer Bulk-Sh. -- 03/10/19 01:45 -
Alentejo Fertilizer Bulk-Sh. -- 07/10/19 15:40 2
Regal Fertilizer MWA Shipcare-- 13/10/19 06:00 -
Clipper Endeavour Fertilizer Bulk-Sh. -- 13/10/19 08:12 -
Star Monica Fertilizer Bulk-Sh. -- 13/10/19 10:36 -
Miski General Cargo Transbridge-- 15/10/19 11:45 3
Nilufer Sultan Oil Tanker East Wind -- 08/10/19 16:10 4
Navig8 Sol Oil Tanker GAC -- 13/10/19 06:05 -
LEGEND:
1 Shifted from B.No.5 O/A.
2 Shifted from B.No.5 O/A.
3 Shifted from B.No.1 To FM-4.
4 Shifted from B.No.1 to FM-2.