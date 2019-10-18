UrduPoint.com
The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Shipping Intelligence Report

Fri 18th October 2019 | 12:20 PM

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence report

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700 hours on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) : The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued

the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700

hours on Friday.

ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier)

OP-I Karachi D. Crude Oil PNSC 18/10/19

OP-II Naveska Lady L. Naptha Alpine 14/10/19

ALONG SIDE (East Wharves):

2/3 Akij Noble D. DAP Bulk-SH. 09/10/19

4 Ras Ghumays-1 D. Dap Bulk-Sh. 17/10/19

5 Thor Independence D. Dap Bulk-Sh. 13/10/19

10-11 Victoria D. Dap Bulk-Sh. 13/10/19

11/12 Serene Sky D. DAP Bulk-Sh. 13/10/19

13/14 Asl Mercury L. Clinkers OC-Services 17/10/19

14/15 Praslin D. Dap Bulk-Sh. 16/10/19

16/17 Atlantic Manzanillo D. Soyabean OC-Services 13/10/19

ALONG SIDE(P.I.C.T):

6/7 Mol Globe D. L. Cnt. OC-Network 17/10/19

ALONG SIDE(South Wharf):

SAPT-4 Cosco Indonesia D. L. Cnt. COSCO 17/10/19

ALONG SIDE(West Wharves):

24 Malhari D. Base Oil Alpine 18/10/19

ALONG SIDE (K.I.C.T):

28/29 Kota Cabar D. L. Cnt. P-Delta 17/10/19

EXPECTED ARRIVALS:

CONTAINER (GEARLESS):

Cscl Sydney COSCO 19/10/19 Not Sched 1000 Cnt. 1000 Cnt.

Kota Gunawan P-Delta 21/10/19 Not Sched 300 Cnt. 300 Cnt.

Carl Schulte Cosco 22/10/19 Not Sched 800 Cnt. 800 Cnt.

Cosco Hong Kong Cosco 23/10/19 Not Sched 800 Cnt. 800 Cnt.

Cosco Japan Cosco 23/10/19 Not Sched 1000 Cnt. 1000 Cnt.

Mp The Belichick Ocean Sea 26/10/19 Not Sched 800 Cnt. 800 Cnt.

Kota Nabil P-Delta 28/10/19 Not Sched 300 Cnt.

300 Cnt.

GENERAL CARGO:

Da Xin Cosco 19/10/19 Not Sched 3,103 G.C Nil

Rudolf Project-Sh 19/10/19 Not Sched Nil 1,125 Defence

Industrial Ranger Projec-Sh 20/10/19 Not Sched 1,246 Defence Nil

Murou GAC 20/10/19 Not Sched 796 Steel Nil

FERTILIZER:

Wilton Bulk-Sh. 18/10/19 Not Sched 45,530 Dap Nil

OIL TANKER:

Nordneptun GAC 18/10/19 Not Sched 35,000 Gasoline Nil

Ocean Globe Alpine 18/10/19 Not Sched 40,000 Mogas Nil

Quetta PNSC 18/10/19 Not Sched 73,000 Crude Oil Nil

Stena Premium GAC 18/10/19 Not Sched 47,173 Mogas Nil

Lahore PNSC 19/10/19 Not Sched 73,000 Crude Oil Nil

Al Salam-II Trans Maritime 23/10/19 Not Sched 10,000 Jet A-1 Nil

SHIPS OFF PORT:

Vessel Name Type Agent expected Berth No. Arrival date Arrival

Time Remarks

Marie Grace Bulk Ships Crystal Sea -- 10/10/19 20:30 1

Smile Lady Continer Ships Universal 28/29 18/10/19 07:00 -

GDF Suez North sea Fertilizer Bulk-Sh. -- 03/10/19 01:45 -

Alentejo Fertilizer Bulk-Sh. -- 07/10/19 15:40 2

Regal Fertilizer MWA Shipcare-- 13/10/19 06:00 -

Clipper Endeavour Fertilizer Bulk-Sh. -- 13/10/19 08:12 -

Star Monica Fertilizer Bulk-Sh. -- 13/10/19 10:36 -

Miski General Cargo Transbridge-- 15/10/19 11:45 3

Nilufer Sultan Oil Tanker East Wind -- 08/10/19 16:10 4

Navig8 Sol Oil Tanker GAC -- 13/10/19 06:05 -

LEGEND:

1 Shifted from B.No.5 O/A.

2 Shifted from B.No.5 O/A.

3 Shifted from B.No.1 To FM-4.

4 Shifted from B.No.1 to FM-2.

