The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence report

Vessel Name Type Agent expected Berth No. Arrival date Arrival

the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700

Recent Stories

A high level delegation of Faisalabad Industrial E ..

Pakistan supports peaceful solution to resolve cla ..

51% Pakistanis who had heard of the PIC incident i ..

Petroleum production decreases by 13.77% in four m ..

Tennis: Brisbane International day two results

Tennis: Collated results from day two of the WTA A ..