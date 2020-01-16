UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Shipping Intelligence Report

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 02:44 PM

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence report

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700 hours on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700 hours on Thursday.

ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier)

OP-II Tectus D. Mogas GAC 15/01/20

ALONG SIDE (East Wharves):

1 Chemroute Brilliant L. Ethanol East Wind 16/01/20

2 Oriental Marguerite L. Ethanol East Wind 15/01/20

10/11 Ksl Qingyang D. Gen.Cargo Sea Hawks 16/01/20

11/12 Glovis Maria D. Coke Wilhelmsen 12/01/20

14/15 Ashico Victoria L. Clinkers OC-Services 15/01/20

16/17 Liberty Promise D. Vehicles AL Hamd 16/01/20

ALONG SIDE(P.I.C.T):

Berth Vacant...

ALONG SIDE(South Wharf):

APT-3 Apl Chongqing D. L. Cnt. CMA CGM PAK. 15/01/20

ALONG SIDE(West Wharves):

Berth Vacant....

ALONG SIDE (K.I.C.T):

26/27 YM Excellence D. L. Cnt. Inshipping 15/01/20

EXPECTED ARRIVALS:

CONTAINER (GEARLESS):

Kota Gunawan P-Delta 16/01/20 Not Sched 300 Cnt. 300 Cnt.

Mol Grandeur OC-Network 16/01/20 Not Sched 1350 Cnt. 1000 Cnt.

Dolphin II Ocean Sea 18/01/20 Not Sched 800 Cnt. 900 Cnt.

Gsl Manet Cosco 19/01/20 Not Sched 600 Cnt.

600 Cnt.

Kota Karim P-Delta 21/01/20 Not Sched 300 Cnt. 300 Cnt.

Cosco Hong kong Cosco 22/01/20 Not Sched 800 Cnt. 800 Cnt.

Kota Cabar P-Delta 24/01/20 Not Sched 1500 Cnt. 1500 Cnt.

Kota Kaya P-Delta 27/01/20 Not Sched 300 Cnt. 300 Cnt.

GENERAL CARGO:

Le Li Cosco 17/01/20 Not Sched 15,517 G.C Nil

Maple Liv Project-Sh 20/01/20 Not Sched Nil 1,810

VEHICLE:

Positive Leader NYK Line 18/01/20 Not Sched 513 Units Nil

CLINKER:

Graca Ever Green 19/01/20 Not Sched Nil 34,350

V Fulmar Bulk-Sh. 19/01/20 Not Sched Nil 52,220 Clinkers

OIL TANKER:

Sm Osprey GAC 16/01/20 Not Sched 35,000 Gasoline Nil

Lahore PNSC 17/01/20 Not Sched 73,000 Crude Oil Nil

SHIPS OFF PORT:

Vessel Name Type Agent expected Berth No. Arrival date Arrival

Time Remarks

Xin Los Angeles Container Ships Cosco SAPT-4 15/01/20 20:20 -

Flagship Violet Oil Tanker GAC -- 04/01/20 04:58 -

Roy Maersk Oil Tanker Trans Trade -- 06/01/20 13:48 -

Clearocean Maria Oil Tanker Alpine -- 12/01/20 09:48 -

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Vehicles Victoria Kaya Los Angeles Chongqing Alpine Pakistan National Shipping Corporation Limited Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Saba Qamar to perform in an upcoming feature film

11 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price down $0.31 a barrel Wednes ..

16 minutes ago

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan directs to immedia ..

7 minutes ago

Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Hits China's Northwestern ..

7 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

7 minutes ago

Kohistan admin launches crackdown against polythen ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.