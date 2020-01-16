The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Shipping Intelligence Report
The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700 hours on Thursday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700 hours on Thursday.
ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier)
OP-II Tectus D. Mogas GAC 15/01/20
ALONG SIDE (East Wharves):
1 Chemroute Brilliant L. Ethanol East Wind 16/01/20
2 Oriental Marguerite L. Ethanol East Wind 15/01/20
10/11 Ksl Qingyang D. Gen.Cargo Sea Hawks 16/01/20
11/12 Glovis Maria D. Coke Wilhelmsen 12/01/20
14/15 Ashico Victoria L. Clinkers OC-Services 15/01/20
16/17 Liberty Promise D. Vehicles AL Hamd 16/01/20
ALONG SIDE(P.I.C.T):
Berth Vacant...
ALONG SIDE(South Wharf):
APT-3 Apl Chongqing D. L. Cnt. CMA CGM PAK. 15/01/20
ALONG SIDE(West Wharves):
Berth Vacant....
ALONG SIDE (K.I.C.T):
26/27 YM Excellence D. L. Cnt. Inshipping 15/01/20
EXPECTED ARRIVALS:
CONTAINER (GEARLESS):
Kota Gunawan P-Delta 16/01/20 Not Sched 300 Cnt. 300 Cnt.
Mol Grandeur OC-Network 16/01/20 Not Sched 1350 Cnt. 1000 Cnt.
Dolphin II Ocean Sea 18/01/20 Not Sched 800 Cnt. 900 Cnt.
Gsl Manet Cosco 19/01/20 Not Sched 600 Cnt.
600 Cnt.
Kota Karim P-Delta 21/01/20 Not Sched 300 Cnt. 300 Cnt.
Cosco Hong kong Cosco 22/01/20 Not Sched 800 Cnt. 800 Cnt.
Kota Cabar P-Delta 24/01/20 Not Sched 1500 Cnt. 1500 Cnt.
Kota Kaya P-Delta 27/01/20 Not Sched 300 Cnt. 300 Cnt.
GENERAL CARGO:
Le Li Cosco 17/01/20 Not Sched 15,517 G.C Nil
Maple Liv Project-Sh 20/01/20 Not Sched Nil 1,810
VEHICLE:
Positive Leader NYK Line 18/01/20 Not Sched 513 Units Nil
CLINKER:
Graca Ever Green 19/01/20 Not Sched Nil 34,350
V Fulmar Bulk-Sh. 19/01/20 Not Sched Nil 52,220 Clinkers
OIL TANKER:
Sm Osprey GAC 16/01/20 Not Sched 35,000 Gasoline Nil
Lahore PNSC 17/01/20 Not Sched 73,000 Crude Oil Nil
SHIPS OFF PORT:
Vessel Name Type Agent expected Berth No. Arrival date Arrival
Time Remarks
Xin Los Angeles Container Ships Cosco SAPT-4 15/01/20 20:20 -
Flagship Violet Oil Tanker GAC -- 04/01/20 04:58 -
Roy Maersk Oil Tanker Trans Trade -- 06/01/20 13:48 -