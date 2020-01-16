The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence report

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700 hours on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700 hours on Thursday.

ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier)

OP-II Tectus D. Mogas GAC 15/01/20

ALONG SIDE (East Wharves):

1 Chemroute Brilliant L. Ethanol East Wind 16/01/20

2 Oriental Marguerite L. Ethanol East Wind 15/01/20

10/11 Ksl Qingyang D. Gen.Cargo Sea Hawks 16/01/20

11/12 Glovis Maria D. Coke Wilhelmsen 12/01/20

14/15 Ashico Victoria L. Clinkers OC-Services 15/01/20

16/17 Liberty Promise D. Vehicles AL Hamd 16/01/20

ALONG SIDE(P.I.C.T):

Berth Vacant...

ALONG SIDE(South Wharf):

APT-3 Apl Chongqing D. L. Cnt. CMA CGM PAK. 15/01/20

ALONG SIDE(West Wharves):

Berth Vacant....

ALONG SIDE (K.I.C.T):

26/27 YM Excellence D. L. Cnt. Inshipping 15/01/20

EXPECTED ARRIVALS:

CONTAINER (GEARLESS):

Kota Gunawan P-Delta 16/01/20 Not Sched 300 Cnt. 300 Cnt.

Mol Grandeur OC-Network 16/01/20 Not Sched 1350 Cnt. 1000 Cnt.

Dolphin II Ocean Sea 18/01/20 Not Sched 800 Cnt. 900 Cnt.

Gsl Manet Cosco 19/01/20 Not Sched 600 Cnt.

600 Cnt.

Kota Karim P-Delta 21/01/20 Not Sched 300 Cnt. 300 Cnt.

Cosco Hong kong Cosco 22/01/20 Not Sched 800 Cnt. 800 Cnt.

Kota Cabar P-Delta 24/01/20 Not Sched 1500 Cnt. 1500 Cnt.

Kota Kaya P-Delta 27/01/20 Not Sched 300 Cnt. 300 Cnt.

GENERAL CARGO:

Le Li Cosco 17/01/20 Not Sched 15,517 G.C Nil

Maple Liv Project-Sh 20/01/20 Not Sched Nil 1,810

VEHICLE:

Positive Leader NYK Line 18/01/20 Not Sched 513 Units Nil

CLINKER:

Graca Ever Green 19/01/20 Not Sched Nil 34,350

V Fulmar Bulk-Sh. 19/01/20 Not Sched Nil 52,220 Clinkers

OIL TANKER:

Sm Osprey GAC 16/01/20 Not Sched 35,000 Gasoline Nil

Lahore PNSC 17/01/20 Not Sched 73,000 Crude Oil Nil

SHIPS OFF PORT:

Vessel Name Type Agent expected Berth No. Arrival date Arrival

Time Remarks

Xin Los Angeles Container Ships Cosco SAPT-4 15/01/20 20:20 -

Flagship Violet Oil Tanker GAC -- 04/01/20 04:58 -

Roy Maersk Oil Tanker Trans Trade -- 06/01/20 13:48 -

Clearocean Maria Oil Tanker Alpine -- 12/01/20 09:48 -