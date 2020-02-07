UrduPoint.com
The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Loses 580.77 Points, Closes At 40,143 Points

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 08:24 PM

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 580.77 points, closes at 40,143 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Friday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 40,143.63 points as compared to 40,724.40 points on the last working day, with negative change of 580.77 points (1.43%)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :The pakistan stock exchange (psx) Friday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 40,143.63 points as compared to 40,724.40 points on the last working day, with negative change of 580.77 points (1.43%).

A total of 193,536,140 shares were traded compared to the trade 127,803,640 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 6.810 billion as compared to Rs 5.864 billion during last trading day.

Total 355 companies' transacted shares in the Stock Market on Thursday, out of which 47 recorded gain and 291 sustained losses whereas the share price of 17 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were, Maple Leaf with a volume of 21,467,000 shares and price per share of Rs 21.81, Lotte Chemical with a volume of 17,385,500 and price per share of Rs 13.92 and Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 14,431,500 and price per share of Rs 12.66.

