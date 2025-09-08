The State Bank Of Pakistan (SBP) Injects Over Rs 316 Billion In The Market
Muhammad Irfan Published September 08, 2025 | 06:30 PM
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Monday, injected Rs 316.4 billion through Reverse Repo Purchase and Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operations (OMO) to maintain liquidity in the market
The central bank conducted the Open Market Operation, Reverse Repo Purchase (Injection) for a 4 day tenor on September 08, 2025 and injected Rs 238.4 billion against 6 quotes while another Rs 78 billion were inserted through Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based OMO.
For the Reverse Repo Purchase for a 4-day tenor, SBP received 6 bids cumulatively offering Rs 238.
4 billion at the rate of return ranging between 11.07% to 11.10%. SBP accepted the entire amount at 11.07% rate of return.
Moreover, the SBP also conducted Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operation for the 4 day tenor. The central bank received 2 bids offering Rs 78 billion at the rate of return ranging between 11.14% to 11.15%. The SBP accepted both the quotes with the entire amount at 11.14% rate of return.
