UrduPoint.com

Tiwana Appointed As IR Member Operations

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 01, 2022 | 03:42 PM

Tiwana appointed as IR Member Operations

Zubair Tiwana will assume charge of his office on August 22, 2022 on retirement of incumbent IR (Operations) Member Qaiser Iqbal.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 1st, 2022) Malik Amjad Zubair Tiwana has been appointed as Member Inland Revenue (Operations) today.

Zubair Tiwana will assume charge of his office on August 22, 2022 on retirement of incumbent IR (Operations) Member Qaiser Iqbal.

Mr.

Tiwana was serving as chief commissioner at Large Taxpayer Office in Islamabad before his appointment as Member IR (Operations).

According to the notification issued by Federal board of Revenue, the newly appointed officer will continue to draw performance allowance if he is already drawing the same.

The officers in the Inland Revenue Services have congratulated Mr. Tiwana over his appointmemt as IR Member (Operations).

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Islamabad Same August FBR

Recent Stories

Army Chief lauds PLA's role in China's defense, se ..

Army Chief lauds PLA's role in China's defense, security and nation building

1 hour ago
 Customer Always Comes First — vivo Continues to ..

Customer Always Comes First — vivo Continues to Offer Splendid Customer Servic ..

1 hour ago
 realme Earns the Honor of Becoming the Youngest Br ..

Realme Earns the Honor of Becoming the Youngest Brand among BrandZ’s Chinese G ..

1 hour ago
 HBL’s Balance Sheet crosses Rs 5.0 trillion in H ..

HBL’s Balance Sheet crosses Rs 5.0 trillion in H1 2022 as the Bank continues t ..

1 hour ago
 An evening organized by the Arts Council of Pakist ..

An evening organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Talk Show Committee ..

1 hour ago
 PTI files petition in IHC against ECP for acceptin ..

PTI files petition in IHC against ECP for accepting 11 MNAs

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.