Tiwana appointed as IR Member Operations

Zubair Tiwana will assume charge of his office on August 22, 2022 on retirement of incumbent IR (Operations) Member Qaiser Iqbal.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 1st, 2022) Malik Amjad Zubair Tiwana has been appointed as Member Inland Revenue (Operations) today.

Mr.

Tiwana was serving as chief commissioner at Large Taxpayer Office in Islamabad before his appointment as Member IR (Operations).

According to the notification issued by Federal board of Revenue, the newly appointed officer will continue to draw performance allowance if he is already drawing the same.

The officers in the Inland Revenue Services have congratulated Mr. Tiwana over his appointmemt as IR Member (Operations).