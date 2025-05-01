Commerce minister pays tribute to workers on 'Labour Day'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan on Thursday paid tribute to the hardworking men and women whose tireless efforts form the backbone of our economy on '' Labour Day".

“On this Labour Day, I extend my heartfelt tribute to the hardworking men and women whose tireless efforts form the backbone of our economy. The dignity of labor is the foundation of a strong and prosperous nation.

Our workers—whether in industry, agriculture, trade, or services—are the true drivers of national development, said a press release issued here.

The Ministry of Commerce remains committed to creating an enabling environment where the rights of laborers are protected and opportunities for decent employment and fair trade are expanded, the minister said.

As "we pursue inclusive economic growth, we will continue to work closely with stakeholders to enhance workforce skills, promote local industries, and expand export potential—ultimately benefiting our labor force."

Let us all recommit to the values of equity, justice, and respect for every worker across Pakistan, he said.

"I reaffirm the government’s resolve to support and empower workers, as they are the driving force behind building a strong and prosperous Pakistan.”