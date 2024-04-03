Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024

Open Menu

Arslan Farid Published April 03, 2024 | 09:03 AM

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 03 April 2024 is 232,600 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 199,420. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2024 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 232,600 Rs 213,200
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 199,420 Rs 182,800
Per Gram Gold Rs 19,942 Rs 18,280

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

More Stories From Business