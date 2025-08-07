Open Menu

Pakistan Ryes Castor Cultivation As High-value Export Crop: Rana Tanveer

Pakistan ryes castor cultivation as high-value export crop: Rana Tanveer

) Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting with the International Multi Group of Companies, led by its Chairman Amjad Rashid, to explore collaborative ventures in Pakistan’s agricultural sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Minister for National food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting with the International Multi Group of Companies, led by its Chairman Amjad Rashid, to explore collaborative ventures in Pakistan's agricultural sector.

The meeting focused on the potential of diversifying crops, with a particular emphasis on the promotion of castor cultivation, which holds significant promise for both economic growth and export development.

The delegation offered proposals for the introduction of multiple high-value crops in Pakistan, but castor emerged as the most viable and economically attractive option.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Tanveer Hussain underlined the strategic importance of castor, describing it as a low-input, high-yield crop ideally suited for Pakistan’s arid and semi-arid regions.

He stated that castor can be grown in barren areas where traditional crops struggle, making it an ideal solution for land optimization and income generation for farmers.

Highlighting the market dynamics, the minister noted that castor currently fetches a price of Rs. 7,000 per 40 kg in the local market—higher than most conventional crops.

Moreover, the Chinese not-for-profit organization partnering in this initiative has offered to provide high-quality hybrid seed, which will potentially double the current production from 50 to 100 maunds per acre.

The visiting company expressed readiness to sign formal agreements with local farmers, ensuring that all harvested castor will be procured at pre-agreed terms, giving financial security to the growers.

The Ministry of National Food Security and Research will actively support this initiative by launching awareness campaigns and facilitating seed distribution in collaboration with provincial agriculture departments.

The minister said that Pakistan has an opportunity to emerge as a competitive player in the global castor oil market, which has high demand in the pharmaceutical, cosmetics, lubricant, and biofuel industries.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to promoting non-traditional, high-value crops as part of its broader strategy to enhance agricultural productivity, boost exports, and improve farmer livelihoods.

The meeting concluded with a mutual agreement to initiate pilot projects, finalize farmer contracts, and jointly work on developing a sustainable and export-oriented castor value chain in Pakistan.

