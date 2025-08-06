Open Menu

Sialkot Chamber Of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) Panel Chief Highlights Sialkot Traders’ Concerns

Umer Jamshaid Published August 06, 2025 | 10:23 PM

Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) panel chief highlights Sialkot traders’ concerns

Chairman of the Departmental Committee on Sales Tax/PRA of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) Chaudhry Ahmed Zulfiqar Hayat attended an online meeting with Provincial Minister for Excise, Taxation & Narcotics Control, Government of Sindh Mukesh Kumar Chawla organized by FPCCI, to discuss the Sindh Infrastructure Development Cess

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Chairman of the Departmental Committee on Sales Tax/PRA of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) Chaudhry Ahmed Zulfiqar Hayat attended an online meeting with Provincial Minister for Excise, Taxation & Narcotics Control, Government of Sindh Mukesh Kumar Chawla organized by FPCCI, to discuss the Sindh Infrastructure Development Cess.

During the meeting, he raised the voice of the Sialkot business community, highlighting their concerns about the additional burden imposed by the Cess on their import consignments arriving through Sindh ports.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Punjab Police, Kingsford College sign MoU for educ ..

Punjab Police, Kingsford College sign MoU for education of martyrs’ children

17 minutes ago
 Speakers at joint Pakistan Mission-Consulate event ..

Speakers at joint Pakistan Mission-Consulate event renew support to Kashmiris' s ..

17 minutes ago
 Pakpattan chamber delegation visits PCJCCI to expl ..

Pakpattan chamber delegation visits PCJCCI to explore Chinese cooperation

12 minutes ago
 DPM/FM reaffirms govt’s commitment to institutio ..

DPM/FM reaffirms govt’s commitment to institutional efficiency, accountability

12 minutes ago
 Review meeting on Excise Deptt's July performance ..

Review meeting on Excise Deptt's July performance and revenue for FY 2025-26 hel ..

12 minutes ago
 PIEDMC's board of directors meeting held

PIEDMC's board of directors meeting held

12 minutes ago
30th death anniversary of film actress Nadra obser ..

30th death anniversary of film actress Nadra observed

12 minutes ago
 Project & Business Development Committee (PBDC) se ..

Project & Business Development Committee (PBDC) sets bold economic agenda

17 minutes ago
 Experts warn of escalating water crisis, urge join ..

Experts warn of escalating water crisis, urge joint action

17 minutes ago
 Lahore receives scattered rain

Lahore receives scattered rain

23 minutes ago
 Meeting discuss implementation of CFS in TMAs

Meeting discuss implementation of CFS in TMAs

17 minutes ago
 Seminar held in Murree to importance of voting

Seminar held in Murree to importance of voting

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Business