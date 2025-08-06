Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) panel chief highlights Sialkot traders’ concerns

Chairman of the Departmental Committee on Sales Tax/PRA of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) Chaudhry Ahmed Zulfiqar Hayat attended an online meeting with Provincial Minister for Excise, Taxation & Narcotics Control, Government of Sindh Mukesh Kumar Chawla organized by FPCCI, to discuss the Sindh Infrastructure Development Cess

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Chairman of the Departmental Committee on Sales Tax/PRA of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) Chaudhry Ahmed Zulfiqar Hayat attended an online meeting with Provincial Minister for Excise, Taxation & Narcotics Control, Government of Sindh Mukesh Kumar Chawla organized by FPCCI, to discuss the Sindh Infrastructure Development Cess.

During the meeting, he raised the voice of the Sialkot business community, highlighting their concerns about the additional burden imposed by the Cess on their import consignments arriving through Sindh ports.