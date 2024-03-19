Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 19 March 2024

Arslan Farid Published March 19, 2024 | 08:51 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2024

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 19 March 2024 is 224,850 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 192,780. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 19 March 2024 is 224,850 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 192,780.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 206,102 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 176,714.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2024 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 224,850 Rs 206,102
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 192,780 Rs 176,714
Per Gram Gold Rs 19,278 Rs 17,671

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

'Charter of economy is the need of the hour': Asif

'Charter of economy is the need of the hour': Asif

9 hours ago
 14 bodies found in Haiti capital suburb amid gang ..

14 bodies found in Haiti capital suburb amid gang violence

10 hours ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announce ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announces metro bus projects in three ..

10 hours ago
 PM, UAE ambassador discuss ties

PM, UAE ambassador discuss ties

10 hours ago
 FM, US ambassador agree to enhance ties

FM, US ambassador agree to enhance ties

10 hours ago
 Bear injures five in latest Slovak attack

Bear injures five in latest Slovak attack

9 hours ago
Families of two WASA workers to be compensated pro ..

Families of two WASA workers to be compensated properly: Minister

9 hours ago
 Jam Kamal expresses concern over delay in work of ..

Jam Kamal expresses concern over delay in work of Bela, Jhao roads

9 hours ago
 FM desires to strengthen Pak-China ties

FM desires to strengthen Pak-China ties

9 hours ago
 Michelin unveils 62 newly starred French restauran ..

Michelin unveils 62 newly starred French restaurants

9 hours ago
 US hopes Haiti transitional council ready 'as soon ..

US hopes Haiti transitional council ready 'as soon as' Monday

9 hours ago
 Excise dept introduces mobile vehicle registration ..

Excise dept introduces mobile vehicle registration service

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business