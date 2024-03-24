Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 24 March 2024
Arslan Farid Published March 24, 2024 | 08:41 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 24 March 2024 is 225,150 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 193,030. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 24 March 2024 is 225,150 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 193,030.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 206,369 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 176,943.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2024 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 225,150
|Rs 206,369
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 193,030
|Rs 176,943
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 19,303
|Rs 17,694
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
Recent Stories
Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day
District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders
Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar
Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm
Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..
SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..
Kite flying strictly banned, says DC
Pakistan Day central flag hoisting ceremony held at DC office
Nation Celebrated Pakistan Day with full zeal, fervour
More Stories From Business
-
Qatar Fund keen to increase footprint in Pakistan’s power, housing sectors18 hours ago
-
FPCCI appoints Shahida Parveen as Convener KPK Regional Committee18 hours ago
-
China's ship exports soar in first two months20 hours ago
-
China rolls out cross-border trade in services negative lists21 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 202424 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 20241 day ago
-
Stocks mixed after rallying over interest rate outlook14 hours ago
-
Stock listing offers windfall for Trump as bond deadline looms14 hours ago
-
Pakistan, SFD sign $107 mln hydropower agreements1 day ago
-
Stock listing offers windfall for Trump as bond deadline looms1 day ago
-
Tokyo's Nikkei index renews record high at close1 day ago
-
Pakistan, UK vow to strengthen bilateral relations2 days ago