Pak-ASEAN Friendship Delegation Condolences On Demise Of Former Vietnam's President

Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2025 | 06:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) A delegation of the Pakistan-ASEAN Friendship Association, led by Chairman Zafar Bakhtawari, visited the Embassy of Vietnam and offered condolences to the Vietnamese Ambassador, Pham Anh Tuan, on the passing of former President Tran Duc Luong.

Former, Senior Vice President, Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Sadaf Asim Abbasi and Malik Mohsin Khalid also accompanied Zafar Bakhtawari on the occasion, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

While signing the condolence book, Zafar Bakhtawari wrote that former President Tran Duc Luong was a great political leader who led Vietnam forward with national unity and solidarity.

Under his leadership, Vietnam achieved not only internal stability but also gained a prominent position on the global stage.

He introduced economic reforms that have turned Vietnam into a key economic power in the Eastern world today.

He further stated that Tran Duc Luong promoted Vietnam’s positive role not only in the ASEAN region but also at the international level. Under his leadership, Vietnam embraced the principles of peace, development, and prosperity, which became the solid foundation of the country.

On the occasion, Zafar Bakhtawari also held a bilateral discussion with the Vietnamese Ambassador. They discussed the exchange of trade delegations, promotion of cultural ties, and organization of joint events.

The Pakistan-ASEAN Friendship Association assured full cooperation and announced that a delegation from the Association would soon visit ASEAN countries, with Vietnam being a top priority.

