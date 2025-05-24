Convener, Pak-Vietnam PFG, Expresses Grief Over Demise Of Former Vietnamese President
Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2025 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) Convener, Pakistan–Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group, MNA Ms. Saba Sadiq on Saturday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of the former president of Vietnam great friend of Pakistan, Tran Duc Luong.
Former late President of Vietnam and leader of Communist Party of Vietnam, Tran Duc Luong was a great friend of the president of Pakistan and he was the only president of Vietnam, who visited Pakistan in March 2004, She said in message here.
Convener, Pakistan-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group, Ms. Saba Sadiq said that former President of Vietnam was a great advocate for the promotion of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Vietnam.
After his historic visit to Pakistan, the economic and trade relations between Pakistan and Vietnam became more intense, she said.
Ms. Saba Sadiq said the former president of Vietnam attached great importance to relations with Pakistan and that is why he is the first and only president of Vietnam paid a visit to Pakistan.
Pakistan–Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group (PFG) including members MNAs, Ms. Asia Naz Tanoli, Ms. Shahnaz Saleem Malik, Ms. Kiran Haider, Ms. Akhtar Bibi, and Ms. Shaista Khan also expressed grief on the demise and paid tribute to Former late President of Vietnam, Tran Duc Luong.
Former president of Vietnam, Tran Duc Luong passed away at the age of 88 years in Hanoi, Vietnam.
