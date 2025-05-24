PCMEA Celebrates 10 Years Of Its Services
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2025 | 10:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) Pakistan Chemicals Manufacturers Association (PCMA) here Saturday celebrates 10 years of its services to the country's chemical sector and the pre-launch ceremony of the two-day Pakistan Chemical Expo 2025, scheduled for June 25-26.
The Pakistan Chemical Expo 2025 is set to host international exhibitors, B2B meetings, and knowledge-sharing sessions.
Addressing the ceremony as chief guest, Patron in Chief of PIAF Group, Mian Anjum Nisar said that PCMA has played a vital role in transforming Pakistan’s chemical industry into a more structured, sustainable, and globally competitive sector. "I congratulate PCMA and its members for their vision, resilience, and continued commitment to driving industrial excellence in Pakistan," he asserted.
PCMA Chairman Haroon Ali Khan said that over the past ten years, PCMA has evolved into a strong institutional platform that represents the true potential of Pakistan’s chemical industry. "We envision positioning Pakistan’s chemical sector to achieve an export target of three billion Dollars by the year 2035,” he vowed.
He urged the government to consider the chemical industry as a strategic sector. He also presented 'Vision 2035' for Pakistan's chemical industry, citing that by 2035, chemical industry should be able to establish a basic petrochemicals project in Pakistan, and we should be able to gain 50 percent self-reliance in API’s and 25 percent self-reliance in petrochemicals, agrochemicals, synthetic fibers, specialty chemicals, and mineral-based chemicals.
"We are hopeful of achieving these and the export target of USD 3 billion. But to get this, we have to establish relationships with international chemical associations, strong linkages between industry and academia, a trained and skilled workforce to support the chemical sector, and a fully equipped technical institute to provide turnkey chemical projects," he concluded.
Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) Chairman Javed Iqbal, PCMEA Senior Vice President Moazzam Rasheed, members of PCMA, industrialists, policy makers, and people from academia participated in the event.
