Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 26 March 2024
Arslan Farid Published March 26, 2024 | 09:04 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 26 March 2024 is 226,200 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 193,930. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 26 March 2024 is 226,200 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 193,930.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 207,331 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 177,768.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2024 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 226,200
|Rs 207,331
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 193,930
|Rs 177,768
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 19,393
|Rs 17,777
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
Recent Stories
Main suspect arrested in Faisalabad of kite incident
Pakistan Day celebrations at IMCG-PG.F7/4 Margala College
Tennis: ATP-WTA Miami Open results: collated
Traditional Holi celebrations in Bahawalnagar District
Reza appreciates Pakistan Navy for rescuing eight Iranian fishermen
PNS Yarmook rescues eight Iranian fishermen from fire-stricken boat
Sahib Zada Zubair expresses concern over rising robbery cases
KP CM decides to launch new feeder route for BRT
AJK PM pledges to safeguard state population's rights
Geopolitical tensions boost oil, weigh on equities
First heroine of Pakistani cinema Asha Posley remembered
Leghari directs NEECA to prepare comprehensive five-year plan
More Stories From Business
-
Pakistan, Iran trade expansion discussed12 hours ago
-
Global stock markets fluctuate as geopolitics, inflation concerns rise13 hours ago
-
Govt committed to overcome inflation, increase trade: Jam Kamal13 hours ago
-
SECP issues circular regarding intimation of share transfer13 hours ago
-
Ministerial Committee reviews Ramadan package13 hours ago
-
Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan visits TDAP14 hours ago
-
Stock markets drop as geopolitics, inflation concerns weigh15 hours ago
-
LCCI demands gas tariff hike withdrawal16 hours ago
-
Chinese shares close lower on Monday16 hours ago
-
Iron ore futures close higher17 hours ago
-
SECP issues circular regarding intimation of share transfer17 hours ago
-
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 373 points18 hours ago