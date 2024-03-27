Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 27 March 2024

Arslan Farid Published March 27, 2024 | 08:36 AM

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 27 March 2024 is 227,200 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 194,790. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 208,250 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 178,556.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2024 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 227,200 Rs 208,250
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 194,790 Rs 178,556
Per Gram Gold Rs 19,479 Rs 17,856

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

More Stories From Business