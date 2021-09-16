Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 16th September 2021

Today (16th September 2021), Gold Rates in Pakistan is 97,600 per 10 grams, and the rate of Gold is 113,800 per tola. See prices of 22k, 24k, 21k and 18 karat Gold Prices of all cities here.

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

Karachi is the center of the gold market in Pakistan because Gold prices are set by the Karachi Sarafa Market. All other cities set the gold price according to the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for Gold Price. According to the below table, the gold rates in different cities such as Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, Quetta, Multan and Peshawar are the same.

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 97,600 Rs 113,800 Rs 89,466 Karachi Rs 97,600 Rs 113,800 Rs 89,466 Lahore Rs 97,600 Rs 113,800 Rs 89,466 Islamabad Rs 97,600 Rs 113,800 Rs 89,466 Rawalpindi Rs 97,600 Rs 113,800 Rs 89,466 Peshawar Rs 97,600 Rs 113,800 Rs 89,466 Quetta Rs 97,600 Rs 113,800 Rs 89,466 Sialkot Rs 97,600 Rs 113,800 Rs 89,466