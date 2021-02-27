Latest gold rates, silver rates and currency rates are available at Urdu Point.

The gold rate in Pakistan for today, 27 February 2021 is as follows: 91,200 per 10 grams, and the price of gold is Rs 106,400 per Tola.

Urdu Point provides the gold rates for various cities of the country, including Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Rates for each of these cities can be checked here. Moreover, the gold rates are available for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat separately.

The rates are provided by local Gold Market and Sarafa markets of multiple cities. See the table below:

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 91,200 Rs 106,400 Rs 83,599 Karachi Rs 91,200 Rs 106,400 Rs 83,599 Lahore Rs 91,200 Rs 106,400 Rs 83,599 Islamabad Rs 91,200 Rs 106,400 Rs 83,599 Rawalpindi Rs 91,200 Rs 106,400 Rs 83,599 Peshawar Rs 91,200 Rs 106,400 Rs 83,599 Quetta Rs 91,200 Rs 106,400 Rs 83,599 Sialkot Rs 91,200 Rs 106,400 Rs 83,599