Tokyo Shares Gain On US Rate Cut, As BoJ Stands Pat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 20 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 11:21 AM

Tokyo shares gain on US rate cut, as BoJ stands pat

Tokyo shares rebounded Thursday after the US Federal Reserve offered a fresh rate cut, while the Bank of Japan stood pat

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ):Tokyo shares rebounded Thursday after the US Federal Reserve offered a fresh rate cut, while the Bank of Japan stood pat.

The benchmark Nikkei index added 0.38 percent or 83.74 points to 22,044.45, while the broader Topix index added 0.56 percent or 9.04 points to 1,615.66.

