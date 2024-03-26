Open Menu

Tokyo Shares Open Lower After US Falls

Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2024 | 05:49 PM

Tokyo shares open lower after US falls

Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday following losses on Wall Street as investors locked in profit after recent gains

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday following losses on Wall Street as investors locked in profit after recent gains.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.13 percent or 53.45 points to 40,360.67 in early trade, while the broader Topix index eased 0.25 percent, or 6.92 points, to 2,770.72.

Share prices remained soft as global investors waited for fresh market-moving news, with an eye on US inflation data, analysts said.

But the Nikkei index was seen trimming losses and zigzagged into positive territory in early trade.

"After a strong performance last week, investors may be taking a hiatus and possibly enjoying the spring break," said Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management.

"Others are adopting a wait-and-see approach for the next bullish catalyst, such as a favourable outcome from the Fed's preferred inflation gauge," he added.

Rodrigo Catril of National Australia Bank said that "investors are seemingly taking a cautious approach ahead of the personal consumption expenditures price index which is due for release on Good Friday with Fed Chair (Jerome) Powell also due to speak on that day.

"

The dollar stood at 151.36 yen, slightly down from 151.42 yen in New York.

Among major shares, Nissan dropped 4.52 percent to 600 yen after the automaker announced a new business plan aimed at increasing sales volumes while lowering cost.

Heavily weighted Uniqlo-brand operator Fast Retailing was down 0.53 percent to 46,880 yen.

Toyota was down 0.16 percent to 3,824 yen. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group was also off 0.25 percent to 1,576.5 yen.

Some tech shares advanced. Tokyo Electron, which makes tools to build semiconductors, added 1.34 percent to 39,240 yen. Advantest rose 0.86 percent to 6,789 yen.

Tech startup investor SoftBank Group added 0.47 percent to 9,225 yen, and Nintendo added 0.35 percent to 8,328 yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Australia Business Dollar Bank Tokyo Powell Price New York May Stocks From Nissan Toyota Share Mitsubishi (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Governor State Bank inaugurates AL Habib Exchange ..

Governor State Bank inaugurates AL Habib Exchange Company

23 minutes ago
 Encroachments from busy roads removed

Encroachments from busy roads removed

2 minutes ago
 AIOU inks MoU with Takmil to enroll out-of-school ..

AIOU inks MoU with Takmil to enroll out-of-school children

2 minutes ago
 Meeting held to bolster security measures at banks

Meeting held to bolster security measures at banks

2 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 5 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 5 paisa against dollar

2 minutes ago
 PSX gains 380 points

PSX gains 380 points

2 minutes ago
Secure logistics Group Ltd’s book building start ..

Secure logistics Group Ltd’s book building starts from March 27

2 minutes ago
 Light it Up with vivo V30 5G: Now Available in Pak ..

Light it Up with vivo V30 5G: Now Available in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Five Chinese nationals killed in Shangla suicide a ..

Five Chinese nationals killed in Shangla suicide attack

2 hours ago
 China's Jiangsu reports record foreign trade with ..

China's Jiangsu reports record foreign trade with BRICS members in Jan-Feb

2 minutes ago
 China conducts central bank bills swap Tuesday

China conducts central bank bills swap Tuesday

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan to tour Australia for white-ball series i ..

Pakistan to tour Australia for white-ball series in November

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business