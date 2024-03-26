Tokyo Shares Open Lower After US Falls
Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2024 | 05:49 PM
Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday following losses on Wall Street as investors locked in profit after recent gains
Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday following losses on Wall Street as investors locked in profit after recent gains.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.13 percent or 53.45 points to 40,360.67 in early trade, while the broader Topix index eased 0.25 percent, or 6.92 points, to 2,770.72.
Share prices remained soft as global investors waited for fresh market-moving news, with an eye on US inflation data, analysts said.
But the Nikkei index was seen trimming losses and zigzagged into positive territory in early trade.
"After a strong performance last week, investors may be taking a hiatus and possibly enjoying the spring break," said Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management.
"Others are adopting a wait-and-see approach for the next bullish catalyst, such as a favourable outcome from the Fed's preferred inflation gauge," he added.
Rodrigo Catril of National Australia Bank said that "investors are seemingly taking a cautious approach ahead of the personal consumption expenditures price index which is due for release on Good Friday with Fed Chair (Jerome) Powell also due to speak on that day.
"
The dollar stood at 151.36 yen, slightly down from 151.42 yen in New York.
Among major shares, Nissan dropped 4.52 percent to 600 yen after the automaker announced a new business plan aimed at increasing sales volumes while lowering cost.
Heavily weighted Uniqlo-brand operator Fast Retailing was down 0.53 percent to 46,880 yen.
Toyota was down 0.16 percent to 3,824 yen. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group was also off 0.25 percent to 1,576.5 yen.
Some tech shares advanced. Tokyo Electron, which makes tools to build semiconductors, added 1.34 percent to 39,240 yen. Advantest rose 0.86 percent to 6,789 yen.
Tech startup investor SoftBank Group added 0.47 percent to 9,225 yen, and Nintendo added 0.35 percent to 8,328 yen.
Recent Stories
Governor State Bank inaugurates AL Habib Exchange Company
Encroachments from busy roads removed
AIOU inks MoU with Takmil to enroll out-of-school children
Meeting held to bolster security measures at banks
Rupee gains 5 paisa against dollar
PSX gains 380 points
Secure logistics Group Ltd’s book building starts from March 27
Light it Up with vivo V30 5G: Now Available in Pakistan
Five Chinese nationals killed in Shangla suicide attack
China's Jiangsu reports record foreign trade with BRICS members in Jan-Feb
China conducts central bank bills swap Tuesday
Pakistan to tour Australia for white-ball series in November
More Stories From Business
-
Measures taken to save motorcyclists from kite string harm: CTO21 minutes ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal directs expediting work on Gwadar Power Plant21 minutes ago
-
Governor State Bank inaugurates AL Habib Exchange Company23 minutes ago
-
Practical steps to be taken to transform prisons into reform centers: FCCI President31 minutes ago
-
NUMS allows engaging IFI in Medical City project31 minutes ago
-
Shafay reviews CM's youth skill development programme50 minutes ago
-
16 development schemes worth Rs 72.997b approved51 minutes ago
-
SACM asks TEVTA to find-out opportunities of income2 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 5 paisa against dollar2 minutes ago
-
Finance minister terms tax award winners ‘national heroes’2 hours ago
-
PSX gains 380 points2 minutes ago
-
Secure logistics Group Ltd’s book building starts from March 272 minutes ago