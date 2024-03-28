Open Menu

Tokyo Shares Sink On Ex-dividend Day

Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2024 | 08:10 AM

Tokyo shares sink on ex-dividend day

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Tokyo stocks dropped in early trade Thursday after investors locked in dividend rights during the previous session.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 1.10 percent, or 449.41 points, to 40,313.32 in early trade, while the broader Topix index gave up 1.02 percent, or 28.56 points, to 2,770.72.

The Nikkei surged on Wednesday, the final day for investors to secure the rights to dividends for various shares before the Japanese fiscal year ends this week.

On Thursday the headline index was expected to drop as investors adjust their positions, while a sense of optimism remains about Japanese shares.

"The point today is how far the Nikkei could recover" from these falls, brokerage house Monex said.

The Tokyo market was also facing pressure after recent rallies, analysts said.

Eyes are also on the forex market after the Yen plunged Wednesday to 151.97 to the Dollar -- a 34-year low -- before hovering around 151.25 yen as European markets opened.

This prompted Tokyo's Currency officials to reiterate that they might take action if they see excessive currency moves.

The dollar stood at 151.35 yen in Tokyo on Thursday morning.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar Tokyo Stocks Market From

Recent Stories

Niger says US to submit plan to 'disengage' troops

Niger says US to submit plan to 'disengage' troops

8 hours ago
 Venezuelan opposition registers unknown poll conte ..

Venezuelan opposition registers unknown poll contender after obstacles

9 hours ago
 Van Aert breaks collarbone, ribs in Flanders fall

Van Aert breaks collarbone, ribs in Flanders fall

9 hours ago
 Russian attacks kill three as Ukraine calls for mo ..

Russian attacks kill three as Ukraine calls for more air defence

9 hours ago
 Climate change is messing with how we measure time ..

Climate change is messing with how we measure time: study

9 hours ago
 Minister discusses bilateral issues with Turkiye A ..

Minister discusses bilateral issues with Turkiye Ambassador

9 hours ago
Urdu poet Safiya Shamim remembered on birth annive ..

Urdu poet Safiya Shamim remembered on birth anniversary

9 hours ago
 Turbat attack martyr laid to rest with full milita ..

Turbat attack martyr laid to rest with full military honours

9 hours ago
 Police break up Togo opposition event: AFP journal ..

Police break up Togo opposition event: AFP journalists

9 hours ago
 Russian attacks kill three as Ukraine calls for mo ..

Russian attacks kill three as Ukraine calls for more air defences

9 hours ago
 Stock markets mostly rise, yen hits 34-year low

Stock markets mostly rise, yen hits 34-year low

9 hours ago
 Ishaq Dar, Jordanian FM discuss Gaza situation; ca ..

Ishaq Dar, Jordanian FM discuss Gaza situation; call for unimpeded aid supply

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business