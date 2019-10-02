UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Close Lower After Wall Street Losses

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 12:31 PM

Tokyo stocks close lower after Wall Street losses

Tokyo stocks closed lower on Wednesday as falls on Wall Street weighed on the market

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower on Wednesday as falls on Wall Street weighed on the market.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.49 percent or 106.63 points to end at 21,778.61, while the broader Topix index was off 0.42 percent or 6.71 points at 1,596.29.

In New York, the Dow ended down 1.3 percent. The broad-based S&P 500 shed 1.2 percent, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index fell 1.1 percent.

"The Nikkei index slid after US stocks tumbled on on weak manufacturing data," Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

"But the losses (on Tokyo markets) were limited due to a breather in the yen's rise against the dollar," it said.

The Dollar fetched 107.80 Yen in Asian trade, against 107.69 in New York and 108.25 yen in Tokyo late Tuesday.

Kansai Electric (KEPCO) jumped 3.22 percent to 1,266 yen as the firm held a second press conference to explain the details of "gifts" executives had received from a local official.

Last week, KEPCO's president admitted that he and other executives received money and gifts worth around $3 million from a town hosting one of their nuclear plants.

Sony dropped 2.36 percent to 6,200 yen after its gaming unit slashed the price of the PlayStation Now cloud video game service.

Automakers were among losers, with Toyota losing 1.20 percent to 7,159 yen and Honda 1.76 percent to 2,818 yen.

China-linked shares were also lower, with industrial robot maker Fanuc falling 2.22 percent to 20,005 yen and electronic parts maker Rohm 1.06 percent to 8,370 yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar Nuclear Robot Honda Tokyo Price New York Money Stocks Market From Toyota Asia Million

Recent Stories

Tokyo Ready for Dialogue With North Korea Without ..

57 seconds ago

Russia's Gas Production Expected to Reach 26.13Trl ..

59 seconds ago

NA session starts

1 minute ago

Pakistan Cricket Board names Rameen captain for AC ..

25 minutes ago

E-commerce policy under PM's vision important step ..

18 minutes ago

Mine Explosion Kills 6 in Northeastern Afghanistan ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.