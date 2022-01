Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Tokyo shares ended higher on Monday with investors seeking bargains as they waited for the Japanese corporate earnings season to kick into full gear.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index reversed earlier losses and advanced 0.24 percent, or 66.11 points, to 27,588.37, while the broader Topix index gained 0.14 percent, or 2.69 points, to 1,929.87.