Total liquid foreign reserves rise above $ 10 billion

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ):The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan crossed US$ 10 billion mark while reserves held by the central bank reached near US$ 4.6 billion.

The State Bank of Pakistan, in a statement issued here on Friday, informed that the total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$ 10,139.2 million as of March 17, 2023.

SBP received US$ 500 million as GoP commercial loan disbursement and after accounting for external debt repayments, SBP reserves increased by US$ 280 million to US$ 4,598.

7 million during the aforementioned week, SBP spokesperson informed.

Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at US$ 5,540.5 million, it added.

In the previous week ended on March 10, the total liquid foreign reserves held by the country was US$ 9,846.8 million. Among them, foreign reserves held by the SBP were US$ 4,319.1 million while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were US$ 5,527.7 million.