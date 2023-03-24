UrduPoint.com

Total Liquid Foreign Reserves Rise Above $ 10 Billion

Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2023 | 08:16 PM

Total liquid foreign reserves rise above $ 10 billion

The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan crossed US$ 10 billion mark while reserves held by the central bank reached near US$ 4.6 billion

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ):The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan crossed US$ 10 billion mark while reserves held by the central bank reached near US$ 4.6 billion.

The State Bank of Pakistan, in a statement issued here on Friday, informed that the total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$ 10,139.2 million as of March 17, 2023.

SBP received US$ 500 million as GoP commercial loan disbursement and after accounting for external debt repayments, SBP reserves increased by US$ 280 million to US$ 4,598.

7 million during the aforementioned week, SBP spokesperson informed.

Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at US$ 5,540.5 million, it added.

In the previous week ended on March 10, the total liquid foreign reserves held by the country was US$ 9,846.8 million. Among them, foreign reserves held by the SBP were US$ 4,319.1 million while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were US$ 5,527.7 million.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Loan State Bank Of Pakistan Bank March Billion Million

Recent Stories

Over 300 regional experts discuss latest heart fai ..

Over 300 regional experts discuss latest heart failure advances

5 minutes ago
 Chaired by Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed, UAE Media C ..

Chaired by Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed, UAE Media Council holds first meeting

5 minutes ago
 35 retailers penalized for profiteering in Faisala ..

35 retailers penalized for profiteering in Faisalabad

9 minutes ago
 Caretaker Provincial Minister for Communications & ..

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Communications & Works Bilal Afzal assures smo ..

9 minutes ago
 Bank of AJK provides loans over Rs 311 million to ..

Bank of AJK provides loans over Rs 311 million to its clients

7 minutes ago
 Steps being taken to ensure supply of quality agri ..

Steps being taken to ensure supply of quality agri inputs to farmers

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.